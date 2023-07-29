Keith Datu of Wilcon Depot 3x3. PBA Images.

MANILA — Keith Datu is keeping his focus on his 3x3 squad Wilcon Depot before he ventures into the incoming PBA Rookie Draft.



"The best thing I can do is continue to work on myself individually while focusing on winning 3x3 legs with my Wilcon Depot team," he said. "I believe if I do the work, I will end up where I am supposed to be and I just trust God during the process,” added the 6-foot-7 big man.

That is why the 27-year-old is keen on helping Wilcon to finally reach the PBA 3x3 Finals stage even if he is poised to become one of the first-round picks of the annual draft.

“There’s always more work to be done," said Datu, who is also taking advantage of the halfcourt game to hone his talents more. "I know what I’m capable of achieving and playing for Wilcon Depot has allowed me to continue to challenge myself."

"I've learned a lot playing 3x3. On the court, having a great IQ makes a lot of difference in how you play, whether it's a win or a loss. Getting exposed to other experienced 3x3 contenders has also allowed me to grow tremendously," he added.

Even after missing the recently-concluded Leg 4 of the PBA 3x3 Season 3 First Conference, Datu has already a lot of experience under his belt, and it has allowed him to show his versatile skill set which can be valuable when he eventually moves to the 5-on-5 stage.

"I hope to provide a dominant presence between both big men and guards once I adapt to the style of gameplay the referees allow. But I really enjoy 3x3 because it allows me to showcase both an inside and perimeter skillset," he said.

But aside from personal gains, Datu maintained that his top focus is to help Wilcon Depot win.



"Whatever my team needs from me, I will do it. This includes the dirty work, defense, and rebounds," he said.



"I'm very grateful to have smart players surrounding me. I hope to take advantage of my size and create mismatches. I am very optimistic that we will bring home a championship."

After finally getting through the semifinals of the tournament, Datu and Wilcon can further their stint even more when the PBA 3x3 returns for its Leg 5 on Monday at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.