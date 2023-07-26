Wilcon makes Final 4 breakthrough in PBA 3x3

PBA Images.

MANILA — Wilcon Depot finally made a semi-finals appearance during the PBA 3x3 Season 3 First Conference Leg 4 on Tuesday.

Even after missing big-man Keith Datu, Wilcon made a valiant stand, just falling short of a finals appearance after not being able to maintain their lead against perennial 3x3 powerhouse TNT Triple Giga, 22-20, in the semis.

"I'm proud of the way our boys played and they really showed that heart. This is what we've been waiting for and we can't wait to further progress in the coming legs," said Wilcon mentor Anton Altamirano, lauding his team’s gradual development.

Wilcon outlasted Terrafirma Dyip in the quarterfinals, 16-14, led by former UST Growling Tiger Louie Vigil’s nine points.

The squad also was deprived of a third-place finish after Joseph Sedurifa hit the game-winner for the Meralco Bolts in their Battle for Third-place duel, beating them, 21-20.

Still, this is a strong showing for Wilcon as they were even able to sweep their Pool B assignments in Leg 4.

Ael Banal's late deuce resulted in the team escaping Pioneer, 17-16, following their earlier wins over Blackwater, 14-13, and NorthPort, 18-14.

Wilcon is now hoping to ride their momentum as they aim for not only another Final Four finish but now win the Leg 5 championship when the PBA 3x3 makes its return next week at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.