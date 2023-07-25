PBA 3x3: Cavitex dethrones TNT to clinch Leg 4 Title

PBA Images

MANILA — The Cavitex Braves finally clinched the championship in Leg 4 of the PBA 3x3 Season 3 First Conference after defeating TNT Triple Giga, 21-17.

Jorey Napoles, who put up eight points, five rebounds, and three assists, hit the title-clinching basket on Tuesday at the Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati.

Dominick Fajardo chipped in five points for Cavitex, while Bong Galanza and Kenneth Ighalo scored four each in the victory that won them P100,000.

En route to the championship, the Braves defeated Northport in the quarterfinals, 21-16, and outlasted Meralco in the semifinals, 17-15, as the squad finally ended their string of podium finishes in the first three legs.

Meanwhile, TNT edged out San Miguel in the quarters, 21-14, just before escaping Wilcon Depot in the semis in a close encounter, 22-20.

Triple Giga’s finals loss deprived them of winning back-to-back legs this season, but it still allowed them to take home the P50,000 cash prize.

In the battle for third place, Meralco defeated Wilcon Depot after a game-winner that was made by Joseph Sedurifa.

He finished with eight points in the contest while top-scoring for them was Alfred Batino with 12. The win resulted in them bringing home P30,000.

SCORES:

Finals:

Cavitex 21 — Napoles 8, Fajardo 5, Galanza 4, Ighalo 4.

TNT 17 — Flores 7, Vosotros 6, Exciminiano 2, De Leon 2.

Battle for Third