Renren Ritualo is the new LSGH Junior Blazers coach

Photo from ABS-CBN Sports

MANILA – Former PBA player Renren Ritualo has come full circle in basketball as he is set to man the sidelines for the La Salle Greenhills (LSGH) Junior Blazers.

In an exclusive interview to ABS-CBN Sports, Ritualo confirmed that he will be suiting up as the new head coach of the juniors program of La Salle.

“It will be my honor to serve our school La Salle because ever since nung nag-retire ako from the professional basketball, 'yun 'yung gusto kong gawin -- to serve my alma mater La Salle,” Ritualo told ABS-CBN Sports.

The LSGH is a junior team in the NCAA. They last won the title back in Season 93.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Ritualo played for De La Salle University (DLSU) in the UAAP and won four straight championships from 1998-2001.

He was also named as the UAAP Rookie of the Year in 1997 and the Finals MVP in his last season.

According to Ritualo, he did not plan to become a coach before but he always had the intention of serving the La Salle community after retiring from basketball.

“Parang may magnet kasi 'yung basketball sa 'kin e. After I retired, siyempre I want to serve La Salle pero not immediately head coaching job or coaching. May businesses kami before, 'yun muna inasikaso ko,” Ritualo shared.

In 2002, he was drafted eight overall by the FedEx Express and immediately made an impact in the PBA – enough to bag the Rookie of the Year plum.

Before hanging up his jersey in 2014, he became a PBA champion in the 2009 Philippine Cup. He was also dubbed the Mr. Quality Minutes of the league in 2003 and the All-Star 3-point Shootout Champion in 2008.

After his stint in the pro league, Ritualo focused on his family business when a player asked him to be his personal trainer.

This eventually blossomed into basketball programs which opened doors for him in the basketball once again. He became an assistant coach at Adamson University under coach Franz Pumaren.

“We had a school before. Sa preschool namin, every summer, we had basketball programs for kids. Dun nag-start 'yung clamor ng mga parents,” he said.

“Hanggang sa lumaki. Nagkaroon ng basketball camps for adults. Pati mga professionals and for varsity players. Until I was hired as assistant coach of Adamson with Coach Franz.”

Last year, Ritualo was among those inducted into DLSU's Hall of Fame. The son of PBA pioneer Florendo Ritualo Sr. was cited for being one of La Salle's most successful basketball players.

