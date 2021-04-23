PBA: Romero, Ritualo among La Salle's 'hall of fame' inductees

Former PBA player Renren Ritualo Jr. and former league board chairman Mikee Romero were among those inducted into De La Salle University's (DLSU) "Hall of Fame" Thursday night.

They were among the eight personalities inducted in the "Hall" during the 7th One La Salle Night of Excellence in a special ceremony held online, according to PBA.ph.

Romero is the team owner of NorthPort Batang Pier and the House Deputy Speaker representing 1Pacman Partylist, while Ritualo was a former Rookie of the Year, and a two-time All-Star who played for Talk 'N Text.

Ritualo, the son of PBA pioneer Florendo Ritualo Sr., was cited for being one of La Salle's most successful basketball players with UAAP men's basketball championships from 1997 to 2001. He was also Finals MVP in his farewell season with the Green Archers.

Romero, meanwhile, was recognized for his leadership in the field of basketball including the PBA, the Philippine Basketball League (PBL), WPBL, Asean Basketball League (ABL), and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

Two other PBA players were also honored Thursday night.

Feted with a Lasallian Sports Achievement Award were the Alaska duo of JVee Casio and Jeron Alvin Teng.

Casio won a UAAP championship with the Green Archers in 2007, while Teng bagged two UAAP men's titles with the Taft-based university in 2013 and 2016.

