Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz has fans in Taiwan, too

Hidilyn Diaz is not only popular here in the Philippines as the Filipino Olympic champion also gained quite a following in Taiwan.

That's because Diaz held camp at Kaohsiung Gushan High School twice in 2019.

According to Apple Daily, Diaz called Kaohsiung her home while preparing for the 2019 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships, where she won bronze.

With her silver medal win in the 2016 Rio Olympics, Taiwanese students at Gushan High back then already considered Diaz a "weightlifting star."

But what impressed them was the Filipina's down-to-earth and polite demeanor.

She made close friends with her fellow lifters from Taiwan and visited the country's tourists spots, including Chai Mountain, Pier 2 in Kaohsiung, and Xiziwan and Food in QijinWait, Apple Daily said.

She was supposed to make a third visit in Gushan High but was not able to make it due to the pandemic.

Diaz made history for the Philippines by winning the country's first Olympic gold by lifting a total of 224 kilograms in the women’s -55 kgs Monday.

"The teachers and students had actually missed her and hoped that she would have the opportunity to come to Gushan High School again after winning the Olympics this time," reported Apple Daily.

RELATED VIDEO

