From Anyang KGC Facebook page

Colegio de San Juan de Letran's Rhenz Abando joins the growing list of Filipino ballers playing abroad as he is set to strut his stuff in the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

Anyang KGC welcomed the NCAA Most Valuable Player as its new recruit.

"Looking forward to the performance of the newly joined player, Rhenz Abando. Thank you so much for your welcome and support!" Anyang KGC said in its announcement.

Anyang finished in the top 2 during the 2021-22 KBL season. The team will also participate in the East Asia Super League's inaugural season.

Abando has impressed Korean scouts when Gilas Pilipinas played in the 2022 KB Kookmin Bank Invitational.

Despite Gilas' losses, Abando managed to average 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, and 1.0 assists.