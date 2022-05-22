Rhenz Abando of Colegio de San Juan de Letran is announced as rookie-MVP winner of NCAA 97. Mix Gatpandan Justin Arana of Arellano University accepts the trophy for winning defensive player of NCAA 97. Mix Gatpandan

Rhenz Abando was announced on Sunday as the NCAA 97 men's basketball MVP and rookie of the year.

The Letran Knights forward has been at the forefront of his team's unbeaten season, as they look to secure the championship later on the same day.

Abando, who exited the third quarter of Game 1 with an ankle injury, said he was ready to go for Game 2.

He averaged 15.73 points, 6.36 rebounds, 1.73 assists, and 1.27 blocks while coming off the bench in his first season for the Intramuros school after a much-publicized transfer from the University of Santo Tomas.

He is the first player to take home the rookie-MVP double since Mapua University's Allwell Oraeme in 2015, and the first Letran player to win MVP since Raymond Almazan in 2013.

Here is the list of winners:

MVP

Rhenz Abando, Letran

Mythical 5

Justin Arana, Arellano

Rhenz Abando, Letran

Jeo Ambohot, Letran

Will Gozum, CSB’

JM Calma, SSC

Defensive Player of the Year

Justin Arana, Arellano

All-Defensive Team

Nat Cosejo, EAC

Omar Larupay, Lyceum

Justin Arana, Arellano

Will Gozum, CSB

Jeo Ambohot, Letran

JM Calma, SSC

Most Improved Player

Paolo Hernandez, Mapua

Rookie of the year

Rhenz Abando, Letran