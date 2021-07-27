Hidilyn Diaz set to receive at least P33-M after winning Olympic gold

Gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz salutes as the Philippines national anthem is played. Edgard Garrido, Reuters

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz will be at least P33 million richer following her epic triumph in the Tokyo Olympics.

Diaz ended the Philippines' long wait for an Olympic gold medal on Tuesday night when she lifted a combined 224kg -- an Olympic record -- in the women's 55kg division.

Aside from the priceless gold medal, Diaz is also set to receive plenty of incentives both from the government and the private sector after she ensured that the Philippines' national anthem was heard for the first time in the Olympics.

As outlined by Republic Act 10699, Diaz will receive P10 million from the Philippine government.

The MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF) will also give her an additional P10 million, as promised by sports patron and businessman Manny V. Pangilinan.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Businessman Ramon S. Ang has also promised an additional P10 million, while Congressman Mikee Romero further sweetened the pot with a P3-million contribution.

According to Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino, Diaz will also receive a house and lot in Tagaytay.

And on Tuesday, Megaworld Corp. announced that it is giving a residential condominium unit in Eastwood City to Diaz, in acknowledgement of her feat.

"The epic moment is about 97 years in the making," Megaworld chief strategy officer Kevin L. Tan said of Diaz's golden achievement.

"This is our way of saying thanks to Hidilyn for making us all proud," he added.

Tolentino is confident that there are more incentives on the way for Diaz, who was undecided on how to make use of her windfall.

"Pag-uusapan pa po namin," she said on Tuesday when asked of her incentives. "Hindi ko pa po alam."

In 2016, after winning silver in the Rio Olympics, Diaz used her prize money to build a weightlifting gym in her hometown.

For breaking news and latest developments on the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, visit https://news.abs-cbn.com/tokyo-olympics



RELATED VIDEO: