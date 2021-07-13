SMC's Ramon Ang to give incentives to Olympic medalists

MANILA, Philippines -- Businessman Ramon S. Ang, president of the San Miguel Corp., will give additional incentives to the Filipino athletes who will win medals in the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino announced Ang's commitment on Tuesday during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

"I officially announce na nagpapasalamat din ako kay Mr. Ramon Ang of San Miguel," said Tolentino.

Ang, 67, will match the prize money offered by the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation -- P10 million for gold medalists, P5 million for silver medalists, and P2 million for bronze medalists.

These are on top of the incentives that the medalists will receive from the Philippine government, as outlined in the Republic Act 10699. Gold medalists will receive P10 million, while silver medalists will receive P5 million, and bronze medalists will get P2 million.

Thus, the Filipino athlete who can bring home the country's first-ever Olympic gold stands to receive P30 million in incentives.

And Tolentino believes this is just the start.

"Hopefully, marami pang darating," said Tolentino. "Marami pa 'yan. Marami pang magko-commit."

"Sigurado po na meron pang susunod. Marami po akong sinulatan, marami po akong tinawagan. Hindi ko na lang po sasabihin, antayin ko na lang po 'yung paglabas ng commitment nila. So definitely, minimum P30 million 'yun. Meron pang kasunod 'yan," he added.

The Philippines is sending 19 athletes to Tokyo for the Summer Games, which officially opens on July 23.

Local sports officials have made no secret of their optimism that this will be the breakthrough year for the Philippines, with Tolentino himself predicting that the Filipino athletes will win a minimum of one gold medal.

