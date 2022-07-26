Photos from Niceprint Photo

MANILA – Far from her fierce look in competitions, Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz was a picture of a vibrant bride in her Francis Libiran wedding gown.

Diaz appeared radiant in her off-shoulder wedding gown as teased by the Nice Print Photography just before she walked down the aisle.

The Filipino sports hero is tying the knot with her fiance coach Julius Naranjo on Tuesday, exactly one year since she won the elusive Olympic gold medal of the Philippines.

Top personalities from the field of politics, sports, entertainment, and business are expected to grace the wedding in Baguio City.

Included among the principal sponsors are former Vice President Leni Robredo, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, and business tycoons Manny Pangilinan, Ramon Ang, and Teresita Sy-Coson.

Actresses Judy Ann Santos, Angel Locsin, and Iza Calzado are also part of the entourage.

Diaz got engaged to her boyfriend and coach Naranjo in October last year. Photos released by Resorts World Manila showed Diaz, clad in a pink dress, with Naranjo having dinner. At the end of the meal, Naranjo knelt on one knee and proposed to a giddy Diaz, who said, "Of course, yes."

Diaz met Naranjo, a Filipino-Japanese weightlifter, at the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan in 2017.