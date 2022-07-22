Photo from Noel Ferrer's Facebook post

MANILA – The much-anticipated wedding of the Philippines’ first Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz and Julius Naranjo will be attended by the biggest names in the field of sports, politics, business and entertainment.

Leading the biggest names in the country is former Vice President and Angat Buhay NGO chairperson Leni Robredo, who has been picked as one of the wedding’s principal sponsors.

In a post of Diaz’s manager, Noel Ferrer, the couple visited Robredo to personally invite her to be their "ninang."

Also included in the wedding entourage are boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, and business tycoons Manny Pangilinan of Smart/PLDT and Ramon Ang of San Miguel Corp.

Another business tycoon Teresita Sy-Coson of SM Investment Corporations is also a principal sponsor along with Philippine Olympic Committee president Bambol Tolentino.

PBA chairman Ricky Vargas will also grace the wedding together with celebrity doctor Vicki Belo, motivational speaker Bo Sanchez, and actress Judy Ann Santos.

Meanwhile, actress Angel Locsin and Diaz’s nutritionist Jeaneth Aro are the Matrons of Honor. Iza Calzado is listed as one of the bridesmaids, while journalist Atom Araullo is among the groomsmen.

Diaz and Naranjo will tie the knot on July 26 – exactly one year after her historic win in the Tokyo Games that gave the Philippines its first-ever gold medal in the quadrennial meet.

The wedding will take place at the Philippine Military Academy in Baguio.

Diaz has also tapped renowned Pinoy designer Francis Libiran to create her wedding gown.

She got engaged to Naranjo in October last year. Photos released by Resorts World Manila showed Diaz, clad in a pink dress, with Naranjo having dinner. At the end of the meal, Naranjo knelt on one knee and proposed to a giddy Diaz, who said, "Of course, yes."

She met Naranjo, a Filipino-Japanese weightlifter, at the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan in 2017.