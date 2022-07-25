NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao during a timeout. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao is confident that the Road Warriors can recover from a tough defeat to Magnolia in Game 1 of their quarterfinals series in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup.

The Road Warriors were undermanned on Sunday night when they absorbed a 98-89 setback against the Hotshots, who are now just a win away from advancing to the semifinals of the conference.

Missing for NLEX were Kevin Alas and Kris Rosales, who were in health and safety protocols. Both players are expected to return for Friday's Game 2, fueling Guiao's optimism that they can push the series to a decider.

"I'm not in a panic mode, I'm not that worried," Guiao told reporters after the loss. "Tingin ko kaya naming balikan ito."

"Pag nakabalik kami ng Friday, who can say, baka makalusot kami," he added.

While Rosales and Alas' absence was not an excuse, Guiao acknowledged that the lack of personnel affected their game plan and their ability to match the speed of the Magnolia back court. They struggled to contain veteran Mark Barroca, who fired 18 of his 24 points in the first half to set the tone of the game.

The Hotshots led by 17 points in the second half, and a late fightback by the Road Warriors fell well short.

"I don't feel na our chances are diminished, pero we definitely have to make adjustments," said Guiao, who got a 19-point outing from Anthony Semerad and 15 points from Calvin Oftana.

Alas was the team's third-leading scorer in the elimination round at 16.1 points per game, while Rosales normed 9.0 points per contest.

"'Yung quickness, 'yung speed, kailangan masabayan namin," said Guiao. "'Yun ang isang naging problema -- 'yung mga speed players namin, hindi nakakalaro. Doon mo nami-miss eh."

"Pagka takbuhan, pabilisan, you want your guards to be able to stay in front of their quick guards, limitado talaga 'yung mabubunot mo from the bench," he added.

Alas and Rosales should be ready to play by Friday, according to Guiao. Rosales has already tested negative for COVID-19 but is still dealing with a slight sore throat, and was advised against playing by the team doctor.

Alas, meanwhile, tested positive for COVID-19 while recovering from a hamstring injury. The veteran guard was asymptomatic and completed his final day in isolation on Sunday night.

"We just wanted to be safe," Guiao said of his players. "We're just taking precautions, but they should be ready by Friday."

"I think we should be able to better cope with the style of play of Magnolia once we get our guards back," he added.