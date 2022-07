Mark Barroca sparked Magnolia's triumph against NLEX in Game 1. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots are one win away from a semifinal appearance after holding on for a 98-89 triumph against the NLEX Road Warriors on Sunday night at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Hotshots weathered a last-ditch rally by the Road Warriors to win Game 1 of their best-of-3 series in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals.

Starring in the victory was veteran guard Mark Barroca, who scored 18 of his 24 points in the first half to set the tone for Magnolia.