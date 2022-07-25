Magnolia coach Chito Victolero during a timeout in their game against NLEX. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- A slow start to the conference has been all but forgotten as the Magnolia Hotshots are on the brink of a semifinal appearance in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup.

Magnolia opened the All-Filipino tournament with just one win in its first four games, but has since put together an eight-game winning streak. On Sunday night, Magnolia held off the NLEX Road Warriors, 98-89, to take Game 1 of their best-of-3 quarterfinals series.

The key, said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero, has been the team's health. The Hotshots dealt with injuries to key players to start the conference: Paul Lee missed five of their first seven games, while players like Mark Barroca and Rome dela Rosa played despite not being 100%.

"Ngayon, buti na lang, kumpleto kami," said Victolero after their Game 1 triumph against NLEX. "'Yun ang maganda ngayon -- Paul is healthy, Mark is healthy, Rome is healthy, and everybody, nagko-contribute."

"I think we're peaking at the right time," he also said.

Barroca was superb for Magnolia in Game 1, firing 24 points to become the latest player to join the PBA's 5,000-points club. Lee had 13 points and five assists, while dela Rosa had six points and five rebounds.

Victolero stressed that the team never lost belief even after a 1-3 start to the conference, instead leaning on the bond they have formed over the years. The Hotshots righted the ship starting with an 89-84 win against Barangay Ginebra in the Manila Clasico last June 19, and they have not dropped a game since.

"Hindi naman kami nagduda sa sarili namin, because I know these players, I know this team. We're veteran enough para ma-overcome 'yung mga adversity," said Victolero.

Nonetheless, the coach stressed that their winning streak is no reason to be complacent. They ultimately defeated NLEX on Sunday night but not before needing a late defensive stand to hold off the undermanned Road Warriors.

NLEX is expected to be at full strength for Friday's Game 2 with Kris Rosales and Kevin Alas returning after being in health and safety protocols for the series opener.

"Itong quarterfinals, itong playoffs… ibang mindset," said Victolero. "This is a different game. Tinatanggal muna namin 'yung nangyari sa eliminations. We're focused on the playoffs."

"What happened in the eliminations is only 25% of our goal. Now, the other 75% is in the playoffs. So diyan kami nagsisimula ngayon," he added.