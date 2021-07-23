Paralympics gold medalist to get P5M from MVP foundation

MANILA -- The MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF) is setting aside cash rewards for any Pinoy athlete who wins medals in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

The MVPSF, headed by businessman and sports patron Manny V. Pangilinan, announced that it is allotting financial incentives for Paralympic medalists -- P5 million for gold, P2.5 million for silver and P500,000 for bronze.

The amounts will mirror the financial rewards to be handed out by the Philippine government through the Philippine Sports Commission, it said in a statement.

MVPSF president Al Panlilio said this is part of the commitment of Pangilinan and his advocacy of "sports for all."

"MVPSF supports that commitment and is one with him in the belief that Paralympians deserve recognition and reward for their sacrifice and dedication to flag and country,” Panlilio said.

Philippine Paralympic Committee president Mike Barredo, for his part, welcomed the gesture and thanked the MVPSF.

The foundation earlier allocated cash rewards of P10 million for a gold, P5 million for a silver and P2 million for a bronze for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, which kicks off on Friday. The Paralympics begins on August 24.

Representing the Philippines in the most prestigious tournament for the differently-abled are Ernie Gawilan and Gary Bejino of Para Swimming; Jerrold Magliwan and Janette Aceveda of Para Athletics; Allain Ganapin of Para Taekwondo, and Achelle Guion of Para Powerlifting.

FROM THE ARCHIVES