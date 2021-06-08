Pinoy jin Allain Ganapin gains Tokyo Paralympics berth

Filipino jin Allian Ganapin has secured a spot in the Tokyo Paralympics, joining swimmer Ernie Gawilan.

Ganapin gained entry to the quadrennial event after the world sanctioning body for taekwondo approved his bipartite application.

"Allain Ganapin ranked third in the last Paralympics Qualification Torunament," explained PTA Secretary-General Rocky Samson.

"We received a bipartite invitation from the world taekwondo, that he will be joining the Tokyo Paralympics Games."

The Bipartite Commission invitation ensures participation of top athletes who may have not had the opportunity to formally qualify through other methods due to extraordinary circumstances.

Gawilan, meanwhile, was the first Filipino to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics following his record-setting performance in the 2019 Asian Para Games in Indonesia.

RELATED VIDEO