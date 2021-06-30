3 more Pinoys secure Paralympic berths in Tokyo

Three Filipino para-athletes have made the cut for the Tokyo Paralympics.

Wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan, discus thrower Jeanette Aceveda, and swimmer Gary Bejino have been deemed qualified to compete in Tokyo through the Bipartite Commission Invitation, a method of Olympic qualification for para-athletes who missed the chance to qualify due to "extraordinary circumstances."

The three will join early qualifiers swimmer Ernie Gawilan and para taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin.

It will be Mangliwan's second straight Paralympic appearance following the 2016 Rio Games. He will be competing in the 400-meter T52 wheelchair race.

Meanwhile, Aceveda and Bejino will be making their Paralympics debut.

Aceveda will compete in the women's F11/12 discus throw, while Bejino listed himself for the men's S6 200-meter individual medley, 400-meter freestyle, 100-meter backstroke, and 50-meter butterfly S6 events.

The Tokyo Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5.

