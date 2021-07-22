Volleyball: Brazilian coach Souza de Brito arrives in PH

MANILA, Philippines -- Brazilian coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito has arrived in the Philippines, the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) announced.

Souza de Brito, who in May was assigned by the FIVB to handle the Philippine women's national team, arrived late Wednesday. He had secured his visa earlier this month.

According to PNVF president Ramon "Tats" Suzara, Souz de Brito will quarantine until July 31, and then head into the national women's team training bubble on August 1.

The women's team is preparing for the 21st Asian Senior Women's Volleyball Championship that will be held in Clark, Pampanga in August.

It took some time for Souza de Brito to secure a Philippine visa, due to the COVID-19 protocols concerning the entry of foreigners into the country.

Nonetheless, the Brazilian coach is looking forward to working with national women's team coach Odjie Mamon for two years upon his arrival.

He will help the Philippines' build-up for the continental championship, which starts on August 29. The hosts were drawn in Pool A, along with Kazakhstan, Chinese-Taipei, and Uzbekistan.

Several members of the national team pool recently wrapped up their camp in Ilocos Norte, which started on July 1. They return to training, this time in Batangas, on Friday.