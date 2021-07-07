Volleyball: Brazilian coach Souza de Brito secures visa, can head to PH

MANILA, Philippines -- Brazilian coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito can finally make his way to the Philippines after securing his visa, the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) announced on Wednesday.

PNVF president Ramon "Tats" Suzara said that the Department of Foreign Affairs, through officer-in-charge Senen Mangalilie, has authorized the Philippine Embassy in Brazil to issue Souza de Brito's visa three days ago.

It took some time for Souza de Brito to secure a Philippine visa amid COVID-19 protocol issues concerning the entry of foreigners to the country.

The PNVF also secured an exemption from the temporary suspension of visa issuance for Thai coach Anusorn "Tai" Bundit, who will be one of Souza de Brito's assistants.

Souza de Brito will work hand-in-hand with national women's team coach Odjie Mamon for two years upon his arrival.

Souza de Brito will bring to the Philippines his vast experience as a coach for several clubs in the top-tier Brazilian league where from 2002 onwards won titles and podium finishes in Turkey and Japan.

The Philippines is preparing for the 21st Asian Seniors Women's Volleyball Championship which the country is hosting next month, and barring postponement, the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi in November.

Majority of the 16-member national women's team so far are already in a bubble training camp at the Ilocos Norte Centennial Arena in Laoag City.