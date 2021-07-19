Wrestling: John Cena's shock return highlights WWE's Money In The Bank PPV

John Cena confronts WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the end of the Money In The Bank pay-per-view. Handout photo.

A shock return by one of the biggest stars in sports entertainment highlighted WWE's Money In The Bank pay-per-view, held Sunday at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas (Monday in Manila).

John Cena, who has not been seen on WWE programming since WrestleMania 36 in 2020, appeared towards the end of the event to confront Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Reigns had pinned WWE Hall of Famer Edge in a thrilling match that saw interference from Seth Rollins. But he had little time to celebrate as Cena's music rang out, to a massive response from the sold-out crowd.

Cena will appear on Monday Night RAW, which airs live in the Philippines every Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., exclusively on TAP Sports, with a primetime replay later that evening at 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, Nikki A.S.H and Big E won the women's and men's Money In The Bank ladder matches, guaranteeing them a shot at any world champion of their choice, at any time.

AJ Styles and Omos defended their RAW Tag Team championship against The Viking Raiders, while Charlotte Flair outlasted Rhea Ripley to become the new RAW women's champion.

Bobby Lashley also remains the WWE world champion after a dominant victory over Kofi Kingston.

In the kickoff show, Jimmy and Jey Uso dethroned the father-and-son tandem of Rey and Dominik Mysterio to become new SmackDown Tag Team champions.