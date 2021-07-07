Wrestling: NXT, NXT UK now available in PH

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA, Philippines -- Wrestling fans will be able to watch NXT and NXT UK through TapGo, a video-on-demand service from Tap DMV.

Broadcasts of NXT begin on Wednesday, July 7, according to Tap DMV and WWE. Weekly episodes of NXT UK will be shown starting on July 11, Sunday.

TapGo will air NXT live every Wednesday. After premiering on TapGo, Tap Sports will re-air NXT at primetime every Thursday night.

Additionally, WWE’s weekly flagship program, Raw, will now air live every Tuesday via TapGo.

"We are thrilled to renew our partnership with WWE which has always set the bar for sports entertainment in the Philippines," said Bogie De Guia, chief technology officer of TAP DMV. "Alongside airing Raw live, we are proud to be the first to bring Filipino fans the live stream of NXT as well as NXT UK."

"TapDMV is thrilled to add the iconic Raw and the rising brands of NXT and NXT UK to our impressive portfolio of Live Sports and Entertainment Programming on TapGo," said Celinda De Guia, president and CEO of TAP DMV.

Former NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai in action. Handout photo.

On NXT, Pinoy fans can watch Superstars such as Finn Balor, Io Shirai, Adam Cole, Candice LeRae, and Johnny Gargano in action.

Meanwhile, NXT UK showcases the brightest stars of WWE's United Kingdom division including WALTER, Kay Lee Ray, A-Kid, Trent Seven, Meiko Satomura and the youngest singles champion in WWE history, Tyler Bate.

NXT UK also launched the WWE careers of current Raw women’s champion Rhea Ripley, plus NXT’s Pete Dunne, Toni Storm and tag team Grizzled Young Veterans.

Weekly episodes of NXT UK will air every Sunday at 9 p.m. on Tap Sports.

