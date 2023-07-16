Like their counterparts in the senior team, the Gilas Women's U-16 squad will be playing in Division A of their FIBA Asia age group. FIBA Asia.

The Gilas Pilipinas Women's U-16 team earned promotion to Division A of FIBA Asia after a comfortable 83-60 victory over Iran, Monday at the Prince Hamzah Stadium in Amman, Jordan.

The big win completed the Gilas U-16's perfect 5-0 campaign in Division B of the FIBA Under-16 Women's Asian Championships. But they had to shake off a lethargic start in the finals, before pulling away midway through the opening quarter.

As a result of the triumph, the Gilas U-16 Women will play in Division A of the 2025 FIBA Under-16 Women's Asian Championship.

Nevaeh Smith starred in the victory, as her four-point play with 6:01 left in the opening period gave the Gilas Women the lead for good, 9-6. The Philippines ended the first with a relatively slim 19-15 lead, but a 9-0 run to open the second quarter gave them more breathing room, 28-15.

Gilas went on to lead by as much as 27 points, 53-26, with seven minutes left in the third frame thanks to a Sophia Candido three-pointer.

But Iran made a run in the fourth, getting to within 12 points, 63-51, after Helya Houdneh's jumper. The Gilas U-16 responded with an 11-0 blast, capped by back-to-back three-pointers from Smith and Scarlett Mercado, to restore order at 74-51 with 5:17 left in the contest.

Smith finished with a game-high 21 points, including five three-pointers, while Ava Fajardo had 12 points and nine assists. Ariel Star De La O (10 points, 10 rebounds) had a double-doubles, and Alyssia Palma also pulled down 11 rebounds.

Neither team shot particularly well from the field, but the Gilas U-16 forced Iran into 24 turnovers that they translated to 27 points.

Houdneh and Fatemeh Jafari each had 14 points for Iran.

The result completed the Gilas U-16's bid for redemption, after they settled for bronze in the 2022 edition of the event. This time around, they were dominant, winning their games by an average of 53.4 points.



