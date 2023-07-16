The Philippines clinched a finals spot in the FIBA U16 Women's Asian Championship. FIBA Asia.

The Philippine girls' national basketball team were successful in clinching a spot in the Finals of the FIBA U16 Women's Asian Championship after routing Malaysia, 79-44, on Saturday.

After a seemingly close game at the end of the opener where the Filipinas only led by two, 15-13, the Philippines broke away in the next frame powered by a 30-14 second quarter to create a comfortable lead at the half.

They then went on to continue their dominance in the second half, limiting their Malaysian counterparts to only eight and nine points in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

Ava Fajardo was solid once again, putting up 20 huge points alongside 10 rebounds, five assists, and two steals, and Ariel Star De La O and Aubrey Laprasan contributed 10 points each.

Leading the Malaysians was Shing Ting Ophelia Wong, scoring 16 markers with four boards.

Up next for the young Filipina hoopers is Iran whom they will be facing for the championship on Monday.

A win against Iran will promote them to Division A and get them a spot at the FIBA U16 Women's Asian Championship in 2025.