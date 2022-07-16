Coo, Farr dominate PhilCycling BMX championships

From Patrick Coo's Instagram

Patrick Coo and John Derick Farr came up with impressive performances in the PhilCycling National Championships for BMX on Saturday at the Tagaytay City BMX Track.

Coo took the Men's Under-23 gold medal with plenty to spare. He clocked 34.470 seconds to win by more than 6 seconds on the track that was used for the country’s hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games in 2019.

“I prepared hard for these championships,” said the Oregon-based Coo who also won gold as a junior rider in the 2019 Asian championships.

Amir Christian Duller finished in 6.547 seconds to settle for second place while Anderson Lamada claimed the bronze.

Farr, the SEA Games 2019 gold medalist and 2022 bronze medalist, showed he’s as good on the smaller BMX bikes as he is in the bigger and double-suspension downhill bikes by ruling the Men's Elite category in 38.240 seconds.

Nino Martin Eday, also a downhiller, crossed after a second for the silver medal and Karlo Elen Acdol was four seconds further behind for the bronze medal.

Nino Christian Duller clocked 44.694 to win gold in Men Junior, followed by Benedicto Simbulan IV (4.337 seconds behind) and Kolin Avel Sumagui 4.882), son of PhilCycling secretary general Atty. Billy Sumagui.

Shagne Yaoyao, a crosscountry MTB rider, meanwhile, set a women’s standard of 49.873 seconds on the track.