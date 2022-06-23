Cycling: Galedo, Prado fastest in time trial races

The winners of the criterium races on Tuesday—Jermyn Prado, Mathilda Krog, Jan Paul Morales, Rench Michael Bondoc, Pepito Khalil, Guill Aisaiah Farin and Kim Bonill—proudly wear their national champions jerseys. Handout photo.



TAGAYTAY CITY -- Mark John Galedo and Jermyn Prado stamped their class in the individual time trial (ITT) races in Day 2 of the PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2022 on Wednesday.

Galedo, the most veteran competitor in the field, clocked 52 minutes and 43.10 seconds to win gold in the men's ITT, and raced over 30 kilometers from Nasugbu to the Praying Hands Monument in Tagaytay City.

"I prepared hard, because these are the national championships," said the 37-year-old Galedo, riding for 7-Eleven Roadbike Philippines. "I still feel them in my legs, and I'll go on riding."

Philippine Navy-Standard Insurance's Ronald Oranza and Jhon Mark Camingao finished 2-3 behind Galedo at 31 seconds and 2:22 behind.

Nichol Pareja (7-Eleven Roadbike Philippines) topped the Men's Under-23 also raced over 30 kms in 55:49.20, followed by Macryan Lago (Go For Gold) 14 seconds behind, and Arvin Duanne Digap close to six minutes behind.

Prado, meanwhile, built on her dominant triumph in the criterium with yet another sensational win in the women's ITT. She completed the 20-km course in 39 minutes and 14.20 seconds.

Two Philippine Navy-Standard Insurance riders completed the podium —Marianne Grace Dacumos (2:30 behind) and Avegail Rombaon (2:39 behind) in the championships that went down in Philippine cycling history as the most attended with close to 600 riders registering across two genders and four categories.

Phoebe Salazar (7-Eleven Roadbike Philippines) clocked 41:56.10 to win gold in Women's Under 23, followed by Philippine Navy-Standard Insurance's Kate Yasmin Velasco (42.34 behind), and Mary Joy Zamora 1:53.80).

The other men's category podium finishers in the event were Lance Andrew Lumanlan (34.26), Zack Reyes (1:09 behind) and RR King Roque of Go For Gold (1:28) in Juniors; and Samstill Mamites (15:24.40), Justhene Navaluna (15.73) and Mark Kairos Amban (26.20) in Youth.

Raven Joy Valdez (18:53.80), Althea Mae Campana (2:30 behind) and Angelica Altamirano (13:54) were 1-2-3 in Junior; and Kym Syrell Bonilla (13:33.00), Rosalie de la Cruz (1:34.80) and Ems Krog (1:36.40) occupied the podium in Women's Youth.

The road races were scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

