PBA: Rain or Shine scores tight win over NLEX

Rain or Shine gifted their new coach Chris Gavina with a tight 83-82 win over NLEX in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City Friday.

It was a close game with the Road Warriors threatening down to the last minute following a long bomb by Kiefer Ravena in the final 19 seconds.

The Road Warriors had the chance to steal the win, but Anthony Semerad's jumper bounced off the ring shortly before the final buzzer.

Rey Nambatac led the way for the Elasto Painters with 19 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Rain or Shine also got 17 points from Beau Belga and 12 from Jayvee Mocon.

Nambatac admitted they had to shake off the rust after a long layoff.

"Normal lang talaga yun kasi sobrang tagal namin natagalan sa laro, ineexpect namin na may konting tigas talaga sa laro. Pero coming into the second half, andoon na yung low namin sa game," he said.

Ravena top-scored with 23 points, but this was not enough to tow NLEX to victory.

(More details to follow.)