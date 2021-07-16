COVID-19 task force confirms green light for new PBA season

Basketball player Japeth Aguilar plays at the PBA 45th season. PBA Media Bureau/File

MANILA — The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response confirmed on Friday that it has permitted the Philippine Basketball Association to open its 2021 season.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, quoting a Metro Manila official, earlier said the task force approved the July 16 opening of the season in Pasig City.

The IATF "approved the request of the Philippine Basketball Association to restart their 46th season," said task force and Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque.

"This, however, is subject to the strict compliance of the health and safety protocols as provided for under the guidelines of the Games and Amusement Board," he said in a press briefing.

The IATF, he said, also approved "the request of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation to host the 21st Asian Seniors Women’s Volleyball Championship following health and safety protocols."

Lastly, the task force allowed the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict to conduct a "Bike for Peace and Justice" in areas under the 2 loosest lockdown levels, general community quarantine and modified GCQ.

The Philippines has confirmed some 1.4 million coronavirus cases, the second highest coronavirus tally in Southeast Asia, which is battling a surge in infections due to the highly transmissible Delta COVID-19 variant.