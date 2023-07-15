PBA: Gallent looks past SMB's forgettable preseason campaign

San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent. PBA Images

San Miguel Beer is moving forward from a forgettable performance preseason by setting its sights on its preparations for the coming PBA regular season.

This early, coach Jorge Gallent is now looking for an import who will suit their requirements for the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

"Iyung import namin Aug. 1 or the last week of August nandito na," said Gallent. "Kasi kung mag-i-start ako ng Sept. 1 darating iyon Sept. 4 pa."

He also wants his injured players to be fully recovered by the time the import arrives.

"August 21 ang start ng practice pero hindi full. Every other day hanggang Sept. 4. Yun ang plano as of now," said Gallent.

Currently the Beermen is competing in the PBA on Tour without the injured Terrence Romeo, Mo Tautuaa. Also absent due to leaves are Chris Ross and Marcio Lassiter and Gilas Pilipinas players June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez.

Gallent has no choice but to make do with just four regular players, some pickups and 3X3 players in the preseason.

"Wala na akong mahihiling pa sa mga players," stated Gallent.

"At least, nakatulong kami kahit konti doon sa mga 3X3 players in their own tournament."