Jorge Gallent is the new head coach of San Miguel Beer. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- Jorge Gallent will take over as head coach of the San Miguel Beermen in the 2022-23 PBA Governors' Cup, after Leo Austria requested a sabbatical for "personal reasons."

San Miguel team manager Gee Abanilla confirmed the development on Saturday, following the PBA's release of the squad's official line-up for the season-ending conference.

The Beermen's line-up indicated that Gallent will be the head coach, instead of Austria who has led the team to nine PBA championships including this season's All-Filipino crown.

"Coach Leo met with management a few days ago and informed us that he wishes to take a coaching sabbatical for personal reasons, starting [with] the Governor's Cup," Abanilla said in a text message to ABS-CBN News.

"We respect his decision, and we understand his situation as we fully support whatever he needs," he added. "With this development, he will remain with the team as a consultant, and we have elevated Coach Jorge Gallent as head coach."

Gallent coached San Miguel for seven games in the Commissioner's Cup, going 6-1 with their loss coming at the hands of guest team Bay Area. Austria returned in the semifinals, but the Beermen wound up losing to the Dragons in four games.

The 54-year-old Gallent previously coached the Purefoods franchise before serving as an assistant coach with San Miguel since 2011.

"Coach Jorge will take over, bringing with him PBA head coaching experience and an exciting future for the franchise," said Abanilla.

The team manager also assured their supporters that they are "working together and striv[ing] for a successful campaign in the Governors' Cup" after a disappointing finish in the midseason conference.

Also making coaching changes is the TNT Tropang GIGA, who will now be under team manager Jojo Lastimosa while Chot Reyes focuses on the Philippine national basketball team. Lastimosa will reportedly be aided by Serbian coach Slavoljub Lale Gorunovic.

Meanwhile, Bonnie Tan will be the interim head coach of NorthPort, and Jamike Jarin is the interim head coach of Phoenix Super LPG.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.



RELATED VIDEO: