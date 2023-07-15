MLBB: ECHO, BennyQT win big at Mobile Gaming Awards

ECHO pose for pictures after winning the M4 world championships in Jakarta, Indonesia. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

ECHO's Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales came away with the Mobile Player of the Year award at the Mobile Gaming Awards 2023 held in Los Angeles, California.

BennyQT, the M4 World Championship most valuable player, bested PUBG players Harsh "Goblin" Paudwal and Burenbayar "TOP" Altangerel, Clash Royale player Mohamed "Mohamed Light" Tarek, Thai Free Fire player Ratchanon "Moshi" Kunrayason, and Jeong "TENSAI" Seung-jin for the recognition.

"I am very honored to be recognized as the best mobile player of the year. My journey wasn't easy but having all the support... I have come so far but I have so much to achieve. I hope you can continue to support me," he said in a pre-sent video message.

ECHO, who are the reigning MPL champions, also took home the Mobile Team of the Year, conquering EVOS Phoenix, Stalwart Esports, Tribe Gaming, and Zeta Division Zero, and Estar Pro.

ECHO are currently the reigning world champions after besting fellow Pinoys, Blacklist International in the M4 World Championships, a tilt which took home the Mobile Esports Tournament of the Year award.

"It was really quite an experience and I just really want to thank my staff, my wonderful team as well. The marketing, production and logistics team. They worked so hard to achieve such a world-breaking PCU [peak concurrent user] record as well in terms of viewership. It's just amazing and thank you so much to our fans, players, gamers. At the end of the day, you guys are the only thing that matters. And thank you so much for the support," Kelly Chiew, Head of Public Relations at Moonton Games, said.

Marvel Snap, developed by Second Dinner, took home the Breakthrough Game of the Year award.

"I'm really glad to be there on behalf of Second Dinner. The team there is really truly. I was personally one of the first 10 people to join the company so really this was a huge honor," Nicki Broderick, senior producer at Second Dinner, said.

Cross-platform game Genshin Impact was the big winner of the night, after taking home the Mobile Game of the Year award in the competition.

"I'm so honored to be accepting this on their behalf. Thank you everyone who voted online and to the Mobies as well for this very prestigious award," Annjelife, a cosplayer who received the award in behalf of Hoyoverse, said.

The Mobile Gaming Awards - known as the Mobies - was created by the same team behind the yearly Esports Awards.

Finalists are selected through a panel, which has set criteria for each category, followed by a voting period, and a results verification process. Community votes are counted for 25 percent of the points, while the panel votes account for 75 percent.