esports: ECHO, BennyQT nominated at Mobile Gaming Awards

Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales speaks to Mara Aquino after winning the Grand Finals MVP award in the M4 world championships in Jakarta, Indonesia.

MANILA — Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship Most Valuable Player Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales and his team, ECHO, are nominated in the Mobile Gaming Awards.

Included in the list are PUBG players Harsh "Goblin" Paudwal and Burenbayar "TOP" Altangerel, Clash Royale player Mohamed "Mohamed Light" Tarek, Thai Free Fire player Ratchanon "Moshi" Kunrayason, and Jeong "TENSAI" Seung-jin.

ECHO is also nominated as the Mobile Team of the Year, alongside EVOS Phoenix, Stalwart Esports, Tribe Gaming, and Zeta Division Zero, and Estar Pro.

Brawl Stars, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Clash Royale, Honor Of Kings, Arena of Valor and PlayerUnknownBattleGrounds Mobile are nominated under the Competitive Game of the Year.

Genshin Impact, Pokemon Uniet, PUBG Mobile, Brawl Stars, Marvel Snap, and Call of Duty Mobile are nominated as the Mobile Game of the Year.

Brawl Stars World Finals, Call of Duty: Mobile: World Championship Finals 2022, FreeFire World Series, Honor of Kings International Championship 2022, M4 World Champioonships, PUBG Mobile Global Championshps are nominated as the Best Mobile Esports Tournament.

Awards such as the Mobile App of the Year, Coverage Platform of the Year, Mobile Content Creator of the Year, and Mobile Indie Game of the Year are also up for grabs.

Fans can cast their votes through this website.

The Mobile Gaming Awards - known as the Mobies - was created by the same team behind the yearly Esports Awards.