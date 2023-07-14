Pogoy, Parks, Oftana return to Gilas team practice

Ray Parks, Roger Pogoy and Calvin Oftana were among the 16 players present on Thursday's practice. PBA.ph

After missing the national pool's European training camp, Roger Pogoy, Ray Parks and Calvin Oftana were able to join the team practice at the Meralco Gym on Thursday night.

The three were given time to recover from their injuries and thus stayed behind while the other members of the pool went through eight tuneup games against European squads in the past three weeks.

Parks had a troubled wrist, while Pogoy recuperated from a fractured hand. Oftana was also down with a calf strain.

On Thursday, they joined the practice together with Dwight Ramos, AJ Edu, June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Jamie Malonzo, Japeth Aguilar, Poy Erram, Thirdy Ravena, Rhenz Abando, Kiefer Ravena, Chris Newsome, and naturalized players Ange Kouame and Justin Brownlee.

The attendance on Thursday was an encouraging sight for Gilas coach Chot Reyes.

"We have 16 players (now). Ang hindi lang naman nakakalaro si Roger (Pogoy). So we have three sets of five. OK naman din," Reyes said.

Pogoy was able to join the shooting drills but still could not receive a direct pass, according to Reyes.

Only Scottie Thompson, as well as Kai Sotto and Jordan Clarkson, who are still overseas, did not attend.

The pool, which is preparing for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, will practice at home in the next two weeks before leaving for China in August to play a mini-pocket tournament.