Dwight Ramos downplays injury concerns: 'I'm feeling good'

Gilas Pilipinas swingman Dwight Ramos watches the PVL Invitational Conference game between F2 Logistics and Choco Mucho on July 11, 2023 at the PhilSports Arena. PVL Media

MANILA – Before Gilas Pilipinas resumes their training for the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup, Dwight Ramos shed some light on the team’s experience from their recently concluded Europe training camp.

“It was good,” Ramos said while appearing at the PVL matchup between F2 and Choco Mucho.

“The teams [that we competed against] over there were a lot of what we were looking for. They played this certain way to prepare us, tested our basics, and our fundamentals,” he said.

The Filipino hoopers played six tune-up games over their stay overseas, winning three and losing as much, and the 6-foot-4 Gilas wingman shared that these games allowed them to understand what adjustments they need to work on as they move forward.

“From that, we just learned what we need to improve on in these practices before we go to China for some more tuneup games,” Ramos explained.

Unfortunately for Ramos, he suffered a lower leg injury over the course of their training camp, with his last game coming from their 80-90 defeat against Lithuania where he only played three minutes and 41 seconds.

And while an official diagnosis is yet to be determined, Ramos revealed that he thinks that his injury is not anything serious.

“I’m actually not sure yet. Something happened during the game but I got my tests last night and I’m trying to get the results then I’ll know for sure,” he said.

“But I’m feeling good. I don’t think it’s anything serious. Whatever it is, I’m sure I’ll be alright.”

This provides a slight sigh of relief for Gilas at least for now, especially since they have already another injured key player in Scottie Thompson.

As for the Levanga Hokkaido guard, he also added how pumped up he is for the incoming World Cup and how he cannot wait to take foot on the court to face the world’s greatest ballers.

“Super excited,” said Ramos. “I got a countdown on my phone and every day we’re getting closer, I’m getting more and more excited. It’s hard to even sleep at night thinking about it.”

