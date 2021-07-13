Tokyo Oympics: Obiena now working on mental aspect of the game

Watch more on iWantTFC

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena feels that his physical conditioning is Tokyo-ready.

What's left to work on is the mental aspect of the game, he said.

Obiena, the first among the 19 Filipino athletes to qualify in the Tokyo Games, said he will be spending the week leading to the Olympics strengthening his mental fortitude to succeed.

"I'm happy I was able to pull off 5.80 (meter) jumps in (the last) three competitions but I'm confident I'm capable of jumping a little bit more. A little bit adjustment in my technique, mentally as well. Being more sure and being more confident on my capabilities," said Obiena in ANC Conversations with Migs Bustos.

Obiena recently cleared 5.80 meters at the True Athletics event on June 27 Leverkusen, Germany to share top honors with training partner, Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz of Brazil.

Two days later, the Filipino set a new Philippine record of 5.87 meters with a runner-up finish in the Irena Szwewinska Memorial Cup in Bydgosszcz, Poland, before capping his outdoor campaign with a jump of 5.82 meters to finish fourth in Sweden.

Obiena actually nearly cleared 5.92 meters on his third attempt at Stockholm, but grazed the bar with his feet going down.

"I remember in Stockholm I looked at the bar, for maybe 2 seconds it was there, shaking then it fell down. That could have been a make but it wasn't," he said.

"I would say it's more difficult mentally to achieve a greater height, it doesn't necessarily mean 5.90 or 6 meters, it means a bigger height is a little bit more difficult to do... The body might be ready for it, which I believe I am.

"I believe my coach has a game plan on how I'm suppose to attack this thing, we're just focusing on that. Work on it. I have a bit more time to dial in, polish it and be the best version of myself going into Tokyo."

Apart from the mental game, there are also other concerns he has to take care of regarding the Tokyo Olympics.

He said they are already finding ways how to communicate with his coach during the competition proper where close contact is expected to be restricted due to COVID protocols.

Then, of course, he also has to make sure that his pole arrives in Tokyo.

"The biggest thing I think I'm really worried about is the logistics of my poles. How it's gonna go to Tokyo. If it's gonna be on one piece... if its gonna be loaded on the plane. These are the things out of my control," said Obiena.

"I'm trying to do all the precautions. Requesting all the papers, written documents making sure my poles are gonna be there. Because come Olympic day if my pole are not there it's gonna be a shame."

RELATED VIDEO