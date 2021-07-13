Due to scheduling conflicts, Obiena likely to be replaced as PH flag-bearer

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) will have to change the country's male flag-bearer in the Opening Ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics.

POC president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino on Tuesday announced that new guidelines by the Tokyo Olympics organizers have made it unlikely that pole vaulter EJ Obiena can carry the flag during the ceremonies set for July 23.

"Nire-require na ni Tokyo na ang flag bearers, dapat andoon na sila, 48 hours before. So, ang dating ni EJ is 12:30 ng (July) 23," Tolentino explained during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

Obiena, who holds the country's record for pole vault, was supposed to carry the flag along with Fil-Japanese judoka Kiyomi Watanabe.

But according to Tolentino, there is no assurance that he will make it out of the airport in time for the Opening Ceremonies.

"Alam ni CDM (chef-de-mission Nonong Araneta) 'yun. 'Yung iba, tumatagal ng five hours sa Tokyo pagdating sa airport, due to whatever reasons," he said.

"So kung ang dating ni EJ is 23, 12:30 noon, kung na-lock siya sa airport ng sabihin nating four to five hours, so bitin. Ang program ng parade is 8 p.m. So before six, hahakutin na 'yun from Athletes Village," he added.

"Kung makakuha man ng exemption na on the day ang dating niya, parang delikado pa rin. So mahirap ng sumugal. Mahirap na mag-take risk."

Tolentino has already informed the country's athletics federation that they will change flag-bearers, although he has yet to name Obiena's replacement.

"Pinaalam ko na sa athletics na baka nga -- not baka, malamang mapalitan ang male flag-bearer natin, si EJ, because of that recent na developments sa Tokyo," he said.

"By Wednesday or Thursday, I will announce (the new flag-bearer)," he added.

The POC takes into consideration the schedule of the athlete's games in identifying the flag-bearer. This is why gymnast Carlos Yulo, who is already in Japan, begged off from the honor as his qualifying rounds start on July 24.

Tolentino also said that only the flag-bearers and the six sports officials will march during the Parade of Nations, in part to keep the other Filipino athletes as safe as possible before their competitions commence.

