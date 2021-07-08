WATCH: Ex-rival Cotto visits Pacquiao at Wild Card

Ex-rival Miguel Cotto recently reunited with Manny Pacquiao.

The former Puerto Rican champion paid Pacquiao a visit at Freddie Roach's famed Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles as shown in a video posted on Team Pacquiao's Facebook page.

The two collided in the boxing ring back in 2009 with Pacquiao winning by 12th-round stoppage.

But the two have become friends since then with Cotto even hiring Roach as his boxing coach.

Cotto retired in 2017 after losing to Sadam Ali.

Pacquiao, meanwhile, is preparing for his welterweight title bout against undefeated American Errol Spence Jr.

RELATED VIDEO