‘RIP’ Lehlo: Pacquiao recalls legacy of opponent in landmark 2001 fight

World champion boxer Manny Pacquiao expressed sadness over the death of his former opponent. South African boxing champion Lehlohonolo Ledwaba, who passed away because of COVID-19.

In an Instagram post, Pacquiao showed a photo of him posing with Ledwaba following their fight in 2001.

"So sad to hear the passing of Lehlo Ledbawa! He was a true champion in and out of the ring and left behind an amazing legacy. RIP champ!" Pacquiao wrote in the caption.

Pacquiao, then relatively unknown to Western fight fans, made his US debut against Ledwaba as a short-notice replacement.

Pacquiao pulled off a shock win over Ledwaba, stopping the erstwhile IBF super bantamweight champion via a sixth round technical knockout.

That fight served as Pacquiao's springboard to boxing stardom and helped him become the boxing legend he is today.

