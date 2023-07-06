VNL: Brazil bounces back with easy win vs Netherlands

Brazil's Enrique Honorato strikes against the Netherlands. Handout photo

MANILA -- Brazil vented its ire on the Netherlands with an easy 25-21, 25-15, 25-20 win to climb the team standings in the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) men’s tournament Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Nursing the wounds of their tough defeat in the crucial Week 3 opener on Tuesday to Italy, the Brazilians bounced back in style by dispatching their foes in only 72 minutes to hike their win-lost record to 7-3, good for third place behind unbeaten Japan (9-0) and the United States (8-1).

Brazil, the world No. 3 and the 2021 VNL champion, silenced Dutch ace Nimir Abdel-Aziz, the world’s top-ranked spiker, while launching attacks from all fronts to avenge its 23-25, 20-25, 25-15, 21-25 loss to Italy two days ago.

Henrique Honorato and Lucas Saatkamp had 10 points each, while Ricardo Lucarelli Souza and Alan Souza had nine each in a lethal Brazilian quartet combo with the world’s best setter in Bruno Mossa Rezende preparing the table with 10 sets and a point.

“We tried to limit their strong attackers. They have the best (opposite) spiker in the world in Nimir and we made a great job blocking him. That was the main thing in this win,” said Rezende, Brazil’s team captain.

After a 24-point eruption in a 25-22, 25-22, 17-25, 25-18 win over Canada on Wednesday, Abdel-Aziz bled eight points as the Netherlands played catch-up to the in-form Brazil all match long.

Brazil trailed early in the first set but was never threatened from there, leading by as many as 10 points in each of the last two frames.

The win also primed up Brazil, which will embark on a crucial outing against world No. 1 Poland lurking at the No. 4 spot in the final preliminary leg of the VNL.

Wouter Ter Maat, with 10 points, was the only bright spot for the world No. 10 Netherlands, which stayed at No. 8 with a 5-5 card but should be wary of the ninth-running and reigning champion France (4-5).

Only the top 8 teams will qualify in the final round from July 19 to 24 in Poland from the 16-team VNL.