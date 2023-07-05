Photo from PNVF

MANILA – They were on the verge of losing their first match at the Volleyball Nations League but Japan found a second win to avert an impending loss in front of Filipino fans at the Mall of Asia Arena Tuesday.

In the end, Japan managed to slip past China in a tight 24-26, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23, 15-12 victory – much to the delight of the crowd, who were mostly cheering for the Asian team.

Team captain Yuki Ishikawa admitted that the Filipino fans were a huge help in their comeback win.

“Yes. The fans support us all the time. I’m happy,” said Ishikawa, who top scored the game with game-high 19 points on 16 attacks, two blocks, and ace.

“I’m so happy to play here again and every fans…when I make points everyone like cheer. I am so happy to play here.”

Crowd-favorite Ran Takahashi was also delighted to hear the Pinoy crowd chanting for them in the two-hour match.

Takahashi, who collected 15 points, revealed that the fans gave him the much-needed energy especially in the crucial fourth and fifth set.

“The feeling is so good. Philippine fans gave me good energy. I appreciate that,” he said after Japan improved their still perfect record to 9-0.

The Japanese open hitter also added that it is always amazing to play in the Philippines given the support his team is receiving whenever they are in the country.

“Finally I come to the Philippines. It's [my] pleasure to come to the Philippines. The Philippine fans are amazing. I appreciate to play in the Philippines.”

The win assured Japan of a spot in the final round of the men’s VNL which will be held in Poland.