Well-prepared Caloy Yulo tipped to deliver in Tokyo Games



MANILA, Philippines -- The head of the Philippines' gymnastics federation is confident that there won't be a repeat of the disappointment in the 2018 Asian Games when Caloy Yulo competes in the Tokyo Olympics later this month.

Yulo was a favorite to win a gold medal in the floor exercises in the 2018 Asiad in Jakarta, Indonesia -- and he initially lived up to those expectations when he topped the qualifying. But he faltered in the final, committing several errors in his routine and eventually settling for seventh place.

Cynthia Carrion, president of the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP), assured that Yulo and his team have learned from their letdown three years ago.

"What happened in the Asian Games was very poor, because Yulo (did) a skill that he was not prepared for," she explained during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday. "He only did it a few times so he was not prepared."

This will not happen in Tokyo, vowed Carrion. Yulo and his coach, Munehiro Kugimiya, have been training steadily in Japan even with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Filipino gymnast has also taken part in camps with elite Japanese gymnasts.

The postponement of the Olympics has also given Yulo an opportunity to further sharpen the skills that he will perform at the Ariake Gymnastics Center, Carrion said.

"He is prepared," she said of Yulo.

"We will not let him do any skill that he is not prepared for. That is our strategy. We learned from the Asian Games," she stressed.

After going home without a medal from the 2018 Asian Games, Yulo has been on a roll. He won a bronze in the floor exercises in the 2018 World Artistics Gymnastics Championships, and the following year, he improved upon that finish by winning gold.

Later that year, Yulo competed in front of his countrymen and won seven medals -- two golds and five silvers -- in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Carrion is confident that Yulo can reach more milestones in Tokyo, where she expects the prodigy to win not one but two medals.

"He's doing very well," she said of the 21-year-old Yulo. "What I want, what we're working on with coach Mune, is that he will win a gold medal in the floor, he will win a silver medal in vault, and he will be in the finals of the parallel bar."

"If he just performs the way he's training, he can get the gold. Because his training, for me, looks perfect," she said.

Yulo opens his Tokyo Olympics campaign on July 24 with the qualifications.

