Yulo bags 2 bronze medals in All-Japan Gymnastics tilt

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo secured two bronze medals in the All-Japan Gymnastics Championships on Sunday, as he continues to gear up for the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Yulo, 20, won bronze in both the floor exercises and the vault in the competition held at the Takasaki Arena.

Yulo scored a 14.866 in the vault, behind Hidenobu Yonekura (15.133) and Keisuke Asato (15.083).

In the floor exercises, his pet event, Yulo scored 15.200. Kazuki Minami won gold with a score of 15.600, and Ryosuke Doi was in second place at 15.300.

Yulo emerged eighth overall in the men's all-around, with a total score of 170.032.

A world champion in the floor exercise in 2019, Yulo is one of four Filipinos who are assured of tickets to the Tokyo Games, aside from boxers Irish Magno and Eumir Marcial, and pole vaulter EJ Obiena.