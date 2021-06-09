Carlos Yulo warms up for Olympics with bronze in Japan gymnastics tilt

Filipino gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo recorded a confidence-boosting result in the parallel bars at the 2021 All Japan Apparatus Championships recently.

Yulo, 21, won bronze in the parallel bars with a score of 14.966.

He finished behind the Japanese pair of Yusuke Tanaka and Kaito Sugimoto, who each claimed the gold medal with identical scores of 15.400.

Yulo's latest feat was lauded by the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines.

"Great performance, Caloy! We can't wait to see you defy gravity in the Olympics," the national association said.

The Japan-based Yulo qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after advancing to the finals of the all-around in the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championship in Stuttgart, Germany.

He made history in that same event when he won gold in the floor exercises, the first time that a Filipino has won a world championship in gymnastics.

He returned to the Philippines in 2019 to compete in the Southeast Asian Games, where he won gold in the floor exercises and the all-around, while securing silver in the pommel horse, still rings, vault, horizontal bar, and parallel bar.

