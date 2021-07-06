Boxing: Gibbons believes Casimero faces tougher fight with Rigondeaux

Fighting Cuban counter punching specialist Guillermo Rigondeaux is actually a tougher challenge for WBO bantamweight champion

John Riel Casimero, according to MP Promotions president Guillermo Rigondeaux.

“I think we’re fighting the tougher fight. We’re fighting the guy who beat Donaire,” Gibbons said in Boxing Scene.

“He’s only had one bad fight in his life and that was fighting a guy two divisions bigger than him, Vasiliy Lomachenko. Guillermo Rigondeaux … dude has a lot of life left in him. We’re taking on a very difficult challenge."

Casimero and Rigondeaux are set to face off on August 14 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The two were originally scheduled to face off but the match was later shelved to favor an all-Filipino unification between Casimero and WBC world champion Nonito Donaire.

But Casimero and Donaire had a falling out after a social media war, prompting Casimero's camp to back Rigondeaux to the fight.

Gibbons admitted that the word war between Casimero and Donaire shouldn't have taken place.

“We jump on the sword and say there were some things that shouldn’t have been said. That’s boxing. We’re not in ballet, we’re in boxing," said Gibbons.

