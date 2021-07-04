Boxing: Casimero-Rigondeaux showdown back on

MANILA, Philippines -- After a controversial back-and-forth with fellow Filipino champion Nonito Donaire Jr., John Riel Casimero has reverted back to his original opponent.

MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons confirmed to Boxing Scene on Sunday that Casimero will now face Cuban veteran Guillermo Rigondeaux when he returns to action on August 14 in Carson, California.

This comes after the cancellation of the Donaire-Casimero bout, which would have been for the unification of their WBC and WBO championships.

Instead, Casimero will now defend his WBO title against Rigondeaux, who was his original opponent for the August 14 date before Donaire entered the picture.

The Donaire-Casimero showdown was cancelled amid allegations from the Donaire camp that Casimero and his team did not submit the proper paperwork in time to the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA), which was set to conduct random drug testing for the bout.

Donaire was also irked by the misogynistic remarks from the Casimero camp directed at his wife, Rachel, who also serves as his manager and trainer.

Casimero will be making the second defense of his WBO bantamweight title, which he won when he knocked out Zolani Tete in November 2019. He previously defended his belt against Ghana's Duke Micah last September.

