Donaire vs Casimero in doubt as camps continue online spat

Watch more in iWantTFC

The fight is off as far as the camp of Nonito Donaire Jr. is concerned.

Fans will no longer be seeing the anticipated world bantamweight title unification bout between Donaire and Casimero as both camps continued their online war over drug testing and other issues.

Earlier on Tuesday, Donaire demanded an apology from Casimero's camp for engaging his wife and manager Rachel into a war of words in social media.

"First, he disrespected me, my family, my wife for what reason that you have. I'm the one that made this fight happen, not them," said Donaire in Play It Right TV.

"If the fight is going to get through, definitely an apology from them to my wife and my team for the disrespect."

Donaire has previously announced he is facing Casimero for a WBC-WBO title unification bout on August 14.

But a misunderstanding arose when the two had a face-to-face meet-up during the Michael Dasmariñas-Naoya Inoue fight more than a week ago.

It spilled on social media the following days, about how the two had "language issues" when they met. An old story about Donaire allegedly refusing to spar with Casimero was also brought up.

But the Donaire camp pressed on the testing issue, claiming that Casimero is not complying with their agreed Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) testing.

"I can say there are contracts sign and clauses there provided by for the testing," said Rachel in Play It Right.

"I don't need all these stuff, it's gonna be my rules or get the heck out," said Donaire. "If the fight is going to get through, definitely an apology from them to my wife and my team for the disrespect."

The two camps later agreed to talk through Instagram TV, apparently wanting to thresh things out.

Rachel and his father Gerry was expecting an apology from Casimero's camp, which was represented by Marc Yao. But things went haywire as both parties continued bickering.

"Si Champ (Casimero) kahit may pagkaangas po 'yan, ang nararamdaman niyan ay totoo po ang sinasabi niya," explained Yao.

"Kaya sana matuloy ang laban. Inaasahan po ng sambayanang Pilipino na matutuloy ang laban."

Rachel, meanwhile, said she was the one actually exerting effort to salvage the bout by speaking on her husband's behalf.

"I saved you from Nonito getting mad... But there's 'Oh he doesn't speak Tagalog. He doesn't want to spar,'" she said.

She alleged that Casimero continued to duck VADA testing, which Yao denied.

She said as Donaire's manager, she is mandated to decide for her boxer's good.

"I cancelled the fight," she said.

Rachel's father chimed in.

"Lahat ng ginagawa n'yong storya sa blog n'yo, pambasbatos. Ganun ang ginagawa niyo," he said.

RELATED VIDEO