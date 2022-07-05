Controversial YouTube star Logan Paul joins WWE

Controversial American YouTube star Logan Paul has signed with professional wrestling company World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE).

In a tweet, Paul revealed the news with a contract signing at the WWE headquarters with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

"Just signed with the @WWE" Paul said in his caption with a challenge to Mike "The Miz" Mizanin.

WWE also broke the news on its social media accounts: "Logan Paul officially signs WWE contract."

In an exhibition match last year where there were no judges at ringside and no official winner, retired American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. went the distance with the YouTube star.

Paul entered the exhibition match having just one official fight on his record -- a loss to fellow YouTuber KSI in August 2018.

He has been notorious for his "insensitive" stunts on his YouTube channel like in 2018 when the Japanese social media reacted with a storm of outrage to him showing a suicide victim in a forest near Mount Fuji.

—with a report from Agence France-Presse