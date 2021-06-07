Boxing: Mayweather goes the distance with YouTube star Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather Jr. fights Logan Paul during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium. Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

In an exhibition match where there were no judges at ringside and no official winner, retired American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. went the distance with YouTube star Logan Paul.

The bout, which took place on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami (Monday in Manila), lasted eight rounds with the 26-year-old Paul starting off strong and arguably winning early.

Mayweather ramped up his activity by the third round, pouncing on the clearly tiring Paul. Punch statistics showed that Mayweather landed 36 of the 93 power punches that he threw, but could not knock out his significantly taller, heavier opponent.

Mayweather, who retired with a perfect 50-0-0 record, entered the bout 155 pounds, while Paul weighed in at 189.5 pounds

Paul was more aggressive to start the bout but barely landed anything against Mayweather, who is widely acknowledged as one of the finest defensive boxers of all time.

Punch statistics showed that Paul landed just 28 of 217 punches, including only 21 of 144 power punches.

This was Mayweather's second exhibition bout since retiring in August 2017 after beating MMA superstar Conor McGregor. In December 2018, Mayweather fought Japanese boxer Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan, winning via stoppage when he knocked down his opponent three times.

While the exhibition match was widely criticized, it is also expected to bring in a tremendous payday for both Mayweather and Paul. On Twitter, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou wryly noted that Paul is likely to make $20 million for eight rounds' work.

It's crazy to think that Logan Paul (0-1) just made $20M on a boxing exhibition.



WHAT ARE WE DOING WRONG? 🤔 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 7, 2021

Mayweather has also brushed off criticisms of his latest in-ring return.

"Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. I live for Floyd Mayweather and I choose what I want to do. If I want to go out, have some fun and make $50, $60, $70, $100 million, let me do it. I am not bothering anyone. I am not out robbing or killing. I am doing what I want to do," he said ahead of the bout.

"I retired but I didn't retire from entertaining and making money."

Paul entered the exhibition match having just one official fight on his record -- a loss to fellow YouTuber KSI in August 2018. -- With a report from Agence France-Presse