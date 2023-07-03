Sergio Veloso has been introduced as the new head coach of the Ateneo women's volleyball team. Photo courtesy of the Ateneo de Manila University.

MANILA -- (UPDATED) Sergio Veloso has been tapped to coach the Ateneo de Manila University women's volleyball team, the school announced on Monday.

Veloso takes over from Oliver Almadro, who steered the Blue Eagles to the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball crown as well as the Final 4 in Season 84. However, they missed the semifinals in Season 85, with their 4-10 record good for just sixth place.

In a statement, the Ateneo said that Veloso "brings with him more than 37 years of successfully forming programs and coaching young and professional volleyball players in Brazil, Maldives, and Bahrain."

"His championship experience as well as expertise in technical skills analysis and strategic planning will help the team prepare for their upcoming tournaments," the school said.

Veloso is also concurrently the head coach of the Philippine men's national volleyball team.

He is expected to take charge of rebuilding Ateneo's program that bid goodbye to stars Faith Nisperos and Vanie Gandler at the end of Season 85.

The university also announced that Babes Castillo will be the head coach of their boys' and girls' volleyball teams.

Castillo is best known as the architect of National University's (NU) girls' volleyball dynasty in the juniors division, and also coached the NU Lady Bulldogs in UAAP Season 80.

"Coach Babes brings with him years of experience as a champion UAAP coach in high school volleyball. He has helped develop the technical and the tactical skills of each varsity athlete he previously coached. He also puts in special emphasis on the character and personal development of his athletes," the university said.

Staying on as head coach of the men's volleyball team is Timmy Sto. Tomas, who steered the Blue Eagles to a 7-7 record and a fifth place finish in Season 85.

"The whole Ateneo community looks back in gratitude for the years of committed service of Coach Oliver Almadro and Coach Jarod Hubalde to the Ateneo Volleyball Program," the university said.

Almadro compiled a 29-21 record in three seasons with the Blue Eagles. He also led the Ateneo men's volleyball team to three championships, with the likes of five-time Most Valuable Player Marck Espejo, five-time Best Setter Ish Polvorosa, and national team players Ysay Marasigan and Rex Intal as his key stars.

All coaches paid a courtesy call to University President Fr. Roberto C. Yap, SJ on Monday, together with Athletic Director Emmanuel Fernandez and Volleyball Program Head Sherwin Malonzo.