Akari's newest player, Fifi Sharma. PVL Images.

MANILA -- The Akari Chargers on Monday made it official: De La Salle University standout Fifi Sharma has joined their squad.

The Chargers unveiled Sharma as their latest player through their social media accounts, after the middle blocker made an appearance during their Premier Volleyball League (PVL) game against PLDT on Saturday.

"Get ready for a SWAG FEST and an added MIDDLE FIREPOWER as we officially welcome the newest Charger in town, UAAP Season 85 Champion, FIFI SHARMA!" the team said.

Sharma was the sixth-best blocker in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament, with an average of 0.46 block per set. She played for the Lady Spikers for three seasons, helping them return to the top of the podium in Season 85.

Akari did not specify when Sharma will make her debut for the Chargers, although she cannot play in the ongoing conference as they have already submitted their final roster to the league. Akari dropped its debut in the Invitational Conference on Saturday, losing to PLDT in straight sets.

Their head coach, Jorge Souza de Brito, has called Sharma a "real asset" and expects her to make an immediate impact when she finally sees action.

"She plays well. Similarly to the question the guys had for Faith [Nisperos], we’ll see how she performs in the PVL. We are going to develop her to reach a high level of play and showcase her abilities," said de Brito, also the head coach of the national team.